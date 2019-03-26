In pictures: Chinook helicopters inducted into the Indian Air Force

CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopter during its induction into the Indian Air Force
Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa addressing officials during the induction ceremony of Chinook helicopters
Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries
The Chinook first flew in 1962, more than half a century ago
These helicopters are needed in war and in disaster relief missions in peacetime
Chinook, already 50 years old, will be over 100 when it retires in 2060s
