JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Hindu population in Pakistan has grown at a faster pace than in India
Business Standard

In pictures: Chinook helicopters inducted into the Indian Air Force

The first unit of four Chinook helicopters was inducted into Indian Air Force at the Chandigarh Air Force Station.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopter during its induction into the Indian Air Force

CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopter during its induction into the Indian Air Force
1 / 6
Picture- PTI

 

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa addressing officials during the induction ceremony of Chinook helicopters

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa addressing officials during the induction ceremony of Chinook helicopters
2 / 6
Picture- PTI

 

Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries

Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries
3 / 6
Picture- PTI

 

The Chinook first flew in 1962, more than half a century ago

The Chinook first flew in 1962, more than half a century ago
4 / 6
Picture- PTI

 

These helicopters are needed in war and in disaster relief missions in peacetime

These helicopters are needed in war and in disaster relief missions in peacetime
5 / 6
Picture- PTI

 

Chinook, already 50 years old, will be over 100 when it retires in 2060s

Chinook, already 50 years old, will be over 100 when it retires in 2060s
6 / 6
Picture- PTI

 


First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 14:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements