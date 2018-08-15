In pics: Glimpses of 72nd Independence Day celebrations from across India

Streets dressed in Tricolour
A view of Red Road in Kolkata where the state function of the 72nd Independence Day will take place.
Innocence and Independence
Children, while being all radiant, run with tricolour flags celebrating 72nd Independence Day.
Tributes fly high
A kite-maker puts his kites bearing photos of former prime ministers and freedom fighters of the country on the eve of Independence Day.
Bollywood celebrates Independence Day
Bollywood actor John Abraham poses with the Tricolour while promoting his upcoming film ‘Satyameva Jayate'.
We are of Hind, our homeland is Hindustan
Anjuman-e-Islam school students in Ahmedabad hold Tricolours on the eve of Independence Day.
Illuminated Buildings
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha illuminated on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day celebrations.
Patriotism on Walls
Independence lies at the core of creativity. Through art, artists try to preserve their independence.
Independence helps us grow
Children in West Bengal pose with Tricolours against the backdrop of Monsoon clouds while celebrating 72nd Independence day.
Art and Independence
A creation by sand sculpting artist Sudarshan Pattanaik on the eve of Independence Day at a beach, in Puri.
Celebration at the border
Indian and Pakistani security forces exchanging sweets at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post.
