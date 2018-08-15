JUST IN
UP govt to free 72 poor prisoners who are unable to pay fines on 72nd I-Day

The fines have been arranged to be paid by social service groups, clubs and trusts after which the procedure for their release was initiated

IANS  |  Lucknow 

CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the release of 72 prisoners from different jails to mark the country's 72nd Independence Day.

These prisoners, who have been convicted for various crimes, are poor and have been serving extra term for not being able to deposit fines imposed by courts, an official told IANS.

The fines have been arranged to be paid by social service groups, clubs and trusts after which the procedure for their release was initiated.
First Published: Wed, August 15 2018. 09:33 IST

