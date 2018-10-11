In pics: Meet the 2018 Nobel laureates

William Nordhaus and Paul Romer shared the 2018 Economics Prize for adapting economic theory to take better account of environmental issues and technological progress.

William D Nordhaus became the first person to create an integrated assessment model, a quantitative model that describes the global interplay between the economy and the climate. His model integrates theories and empirical results from physics, chemistry and economics. Nordhaus' model is used to examine the consequences of climate policy interventions, for example, carbon taxes