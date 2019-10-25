In Pics: People across India celebrate Dhanteras 2019

People looking for affordable options turn towards other invetment like silver coins. Khanna Gems Pvt Ltd Managing Director, Pankaj Khanna, said there is a "positive trend" in silver coin sales this time as buyers are preferring the white metal to gold, which is quite expensive.





"We are hopeful of crossing 100 kg silver coin sales through our online platform, up from 23 kg last Dhanteras," he said, adding that the company is selling hallmarked coins.