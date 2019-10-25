In Pics: People across India celebrate Dhanteras 2019

Buying jewellery on Dhanteras
People across the nation are celebrating the auspicious occasion of 'Dhanteras'. The auspicious occasion, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. The day is considered extremely auspicious for making new purchases, especially of gold or silver articles, and utensils.
Advance orders keep sales alive on Dhanteras
While jewellers claim to have clocked a 15-20 per cent surge in sales on Dhanteras, a significant part of their volumes have come from orders that were made in advance for delivery today.
People buy coins too
People looking for affordable options turn towards other invetment like silver coins. Khanna Gems Pvt Ltd Managing Director, Pankaj Khanna, said there is a "positive trend" in silver coin sales this time as buyers are preferring the white metal to gold, which is quite expensive.
Heavy demand for kitchenware too
Dhanteras has traditionally been regarded as the most auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver and other metal products such as kitchenware. The day also sees heavy purchases of appliances and automobiles.
Getting ready for Samvat 2076
Traders also buy their accounting books on Dhanteras. On Diwali Day, they will mark these books with the swastika or some other auspicious symbol to signify the start of the new business year
