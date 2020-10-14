JUST IN
In pictures: 15 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Several places in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging on several roads and low lying areas

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

People throw tubes to save a man gushing along with water following heavy rain at Falaknuma area in Hyderabad

 

Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in heavy rains that lashed different parts of Telangana. The deaths were reported since Tuesday night as the rains brought down walls and houses in different places, officials said.

 

A tree fell down on a car at Noor khan Bazar after heavy rain

 

The state government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services within Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad. People were advised to stay indoors for the next two days as more rains are expected in the state.

 

A wall collapse at Ghouse Nagar Bandlaguda following heavy rain, in Hyderabad

 

Three members of a family, including a child died in a house collapse in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad this morning, police said.Ten people, including a toddler died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits.In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house fell on them at Ibrahimpatnam area here after downpour on Tuesday night.

 

Hussain Sagar Lake (Tank bund reached full capacity) doors opened on Wednesday.

 

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state following heavy rains and the administration has advised people not to travel on or cross such rivulets and inundated roads. Police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded, even as rescue efforts were on in many other areas.Rama Rao directed to shift people residing in low-lying areas and on the banks of Nalas and Musi rivers to relief shelters.

 

A truck submerges in water following heavy rainfall at Falaknuma area in Hyderabad

 

Power supply was suspended in most parts of the state capital on Tuesday as a precaution, the officials said adding the measure was taken for public safety.Traffic jam was witnessed along Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway and commuters were advised to take alternate routes while police personnel diverted vehicular movement on city outskirts.

 

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owasis supervising the rescue works following heavy rainfall at Falak Numa Chandrangutta

 

Two senior ministers held an emergency meeting with senior officials and reviewed the rescue and relief operations in the city.As several trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to the deluge Rama Rao asked the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) officials to coordinate with MAUD and police to ensure power was restored at the earliest.

 

 

First Published: Wed, October 14 2020. 18:35 IST

