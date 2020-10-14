In pictures: 15 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Heavy rains kill 15 in Hyderabad
People are urged to stay indoors
Wall collapse
Three members of a family, including a child died in a house collapse in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad this morning, police said.Ten people, including a toddler died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits.In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house fell on them at Ibrahimpatnam area here after downpour on Tuesday night.
People residing on the banks of Nalas and Musi rivers shifted to relief shelters
Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state following heavy rains and the administration has advised people not to travel on or cross such rivulets and inundated roads. Police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded, even as rescue efforts were on in many other areas.Rama Rao directed to shift people residing in low-lying areas and on the banks of Nalas and Musi rivers to relief shelters.
Traffic jam was witnessed
Power supply was suspended in most parts of the state capital on Tuesday as a precaution, the officials said adding the measure was taken for public safety.Traffic jam was witnessed along Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway and commuters were advised to take alternate routes while police personnel diverted vehicular movement on city outskirts.
Rescue work
Two senior ministers held an emergency meeting with senior officials and reviewed the rescue and relief operations in the city.As several trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to the deluge Rama Rao asked the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) officials to coordinate with MAUD and police to ensure power was restored at the earliest.
