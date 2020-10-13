JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Covid-19 Factoid: India has lowest single day spike in nearly 2 months
Business Standard

Delhi air quality hits 'very poor' level: Govt measures, other key updates

The national capital's air quality was in the very poor category on Tuesday morning, the first time this season, with calm winds and low temperatures allowing accumulation of pollutants

Topics
Delhi | Delhi Pollution | Delhi air quality

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level
1 / 6
Children ride a cart in Noida

According to an analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based think tank, transportation contributes the most -- 18 to 39 percent -- to Delhi's air pollution. Road dust is the second largest source of air pollution in the city (18 to 38 percent), followed by industries (2 to 29 percent), thermal power plants (3 to 11 percent) and construction (8 percent).

Stubble burning increases in neighbouring states

Stubble burning increases in neighbouring states
2 / 6
A farmer burns stubble at Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar district

An increase in farm fires in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring regions of Pakistan is also going to impact the air quality in Delhi-NCR. NASA's satellite imagery showed a large cluster of fires near Amritsar and Firozpur in Punjab and Patiala, Ambala and Kaithal in Haryana.

Air quality index (AQI) of 304 at 9:30 am

Air quality index (AQI) of 304 at 9:30 am
3 / 6
An Indian made anti-smog gun, a device that sprays water into the air to reduce pollution, is placed at a roundabout to curb pollution levels, in New Delhi

The 24-hour average AQI was 261 on Monday, the worst since February. It was 216 on Sunday and 221 on Saturday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi government's campaign

Delhi government's campaign
4 / 6
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses as he launches 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh', mega anti-pollution campaign in New Delhi

With Delhi-NCR bracing for months of poor air quality, experts have warned that high levels of air pollution can aggravate the Covid-19 pandemic. Severe air pollution in Delhi is a year-round problem, which can be attributed to unfavourable meteorological conditions, farm fires in neighbouring regions and local sources of pollution. A green war room with a 10-member expert team has been set up at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps being taken to deal with high levels of air pollution in winters.

NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms

NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms
5 / 6
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducts an on-site inspection of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) as part of the anti-dust campaign

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been fined Rs 50 lakh for not taking dust-control measures at a construction site here, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Sunday.The minister, who was on a visit to inspect demolition sites at Netaji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, noticed uncovered mounds of dust at the NCRTC site near Vikas Sadan.

Measures to be taken

Measures to be taken
6 / 6
A worker sprays water on trees to control dust and pollution at the Integrated Exhibition-Cum-Convention Center (IECC) construction sites at Neta Ji Nagar Construction site, in New Delhi

The environment department has also taken stern action against project proponents at large construction and demolition sites flouting dust control norms. The government will also start the spraying of Pusa bio-decomposer solution in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital, on Tuesday. The solution, experts say, can turn the stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore, can prevent stubble burning. Starting October 15, stricter measures to fight air pollution will also come into force in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan, which was first implemented in Delhi-NCR in 2017.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 13 2020. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.