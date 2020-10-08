Pollution plan to come in force from Oct 15 in Delhi, adjoining areas

-
ALSO READ
'Without legal mandate, funding & coordination, clean air plans won't work'
North India's clean air days may be numbered as farmers clear fields
While skies clear, indoor air pollution rises in locked-down India
90% of city-specific clean air plans in India lack budget outlines: Study
Delhi NCR air quality to improve over next two days: Health Minister
-
A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority on Thursday said stricter measures to fight air pollution will come into force from October 15 in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ban the use of diesel generators, barring for essential or emergency services, in the national capital and the vicinity towns of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram.
Large construction projects, including highways and metro, will provide undertaking to the state pollution control boards/pollution control committees that they will assure adherence to the prescribed norms for dust management, EPCA chief Bhure Lal said in a letter to the states.
The pollution watchdog also said barring some economic activities, such as stopping construction work and plying of trucks, as emergency measures to control pollution will put pressure on an already stressed economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We should try and avert the need to take other emergency measures for pollution control the economy is already under stress post-lockdown. Therefore, our combined effort is to ensure that there is no further disruption," it said in the letter.
The EPCA also stressed that prevalence of co-morbid health conditions is a huge challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic and there is enough evidence that pollution can make it more dangerous.
The measures under GRAP, which was first implemented in Delhi-NCR in 2017, include increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping use of diesel generator sets when the air quality turns poor.
When the situation turns "severe", GRAP recommends closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants, sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas.
The measures to be followed in the "emergency" situation include stopping entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction activities and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU