Puducherry records 63 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 35,900
Business Standard

In pics: No festive cheer yet, but people hopeful of better biz in Diwali

National Green Tribunal (NGT) pronounced total ban against sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi NCR from midnight of 9th November till 30th November

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

1 / 10
People buying decorative lights from market ahead of the Diwali festival at Chandni chowk in New Delhi

National Green Tribunal (NGT) pronounced total ban against sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi NCR from midnight of 9th November till 30th November.

2 / 10
Holding a Corona Diya, people stage a campaign against crackers during Diwali festival, in Kolkata

"The cities/towns where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only green crackers be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals, like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve as may be specified by the State," says NGT.

3 / 10
Decorative lights shops in Bhubaneswar hope that Diwali will benefit their business, hit by Covid-19

"Not as good as last 5 years but business is getting better gradually. Customers response has been good. It's Diwali, we hope it comes back on track. There's good demand for rainbow lights, LED lights, string lights, metal shadow lights, 'kangan' lights, 'jhoomar' lights. Prices range from Rs 50-450. Handmade lights are from Rs 50 to Rs 250. There is not much demand for sky lanterns this year," says Sujit, decorative lights seller in Bhubaneswar.

4 / 10
Shopkeepers in Guwahati say that demand for Chinese fancy lights has been hit this year due to self-reliance of Indian manufacturers

"There's been no supply of Chinese lights. Shopkeepers have stocked up India-made lights, so prices have gone up," says a local shopkeeper  in Guwahati.

5 / 10
Shopkeepers selling decorative terracotta items in Meerut say that their business is low ahead of Diwali, owing to Covid19 pandemic

A shopkeeper in Meerut, says, "There is very less customer, business is very low. We are not selling any Chinese item."

6 / 10
A view of a huge crowd ahead of Diwali festival, In Mumbai

People flouting social distancing norms throng at Ranade road outside Dadar station ahead of Diwali Festival, in Mumbai on Sunday  

7 / 10
A roadside vendor Gudia giving the final touch to the idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha ahead of the Diwali festival, in Jalandhar

 

8 / 10
Women of a self-help group in Raipur are making earthen lamps from cow dung

"This is an initiative by Municipal Corporation that lamps made out of cow dung are being promoted. We'll continue this so that business will continue & they'll be able to earn a little more if they sell it here directly & avoid middlemen," says Mayor, Raipur Municipal Corporation.

9 / 10
Members of Muslim Mahila foundation making earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival, in Varanasi

 

10 / 10
Women making eco-friendly and user-friendly earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival, in Lucknow

 


First Published: Mon, November 09 2020. 13:09 IST

