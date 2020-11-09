In pics: No festive cheer yet, but people hopeful of better biz in Diwali

Bad news for firecracker business
National Green Tribunal (NGT) pronounced total ban against sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi NCR from midnight of 9th November till 30th November.
Kolkata
"The cities/towns where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only green crackers be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals, like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve as may be specified by the State," says NGT.
Dark Diwali for business?
"Not as good as last 5 years but business is getting better gradually. Customers response has been good. It's Diwali, we hope it comes back on track. There's good demand for rainbow lights, LED lights, string lights, metal shadow lights, 'kangan' lights, 'jhoomar' lights. Prices range from Rs 50-450. Handmade lights are from Rs 50 to Rs 250. There is not much demand for sky lanterns this year," says Sujit, decorative lights seller in Bhubaneswar.
Chinese supply
"There's been no supply of Chinese lights. Shopkeepers have stocked up India-made lights, so prices have gone up," says a local shopkeeper in Guwahati.
Hit by pandemic
A shopkeeper in Meerut, says, "There is very less customer, business is very low. We are not selling any Chinese item."
Social distancing has gone for a toss
People flouting social distancing norms throng at Ranade road outside Dadar station ahead of Diwali Festival, in Mumbai on Sunday
Final touch
Lamps made out of cow dung
"This is an initiative by Municipal Corporation that lamps made out of cow dung are being promoted. We'll continue this so that business will continue & they'll be able to earn a little more if they sell it here directly & avoid middlemen," says Mayor, Raipur Municipal Corporation.
Varanasi gearing up for Diwali
Lucknow's market
