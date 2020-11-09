JUST IN
India registers 45,903 fresh coronavirus cases, 490 more fatalities
Business Standard

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, which is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement, at the DRDO headquarters in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, which is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement, at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in the national capital today.

Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

A DRDO-developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters.

First Published: Mon, November 09 2020. 10:49 IST

