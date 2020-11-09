PM Narendra Modi asks people to buy local products this festive season

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a fervent appeal to people that along with 'vocal for local', they should promote 'local for Diwali' big time and buy local products this festival season.
Celebrating Diwali with local will give a new boost to the economy, he said.
While extending festival greetings to people, Modi said, "You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere."
"I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote 'local for Diwali' big time," he said while inaugurating projects for Varanasi via video conferencing.
When every person will buy local products with pride, will talk about local products, hail them and will take the message to others that our local products are so good, this message will go far, Modi said.
"Not only local identity will be strengthened, the people who make these local products, their Diwali will also brighten up more," he said.
"Going for local doesn't mean only purchasing 'diya' but everything you use in Diwali. It will encourage those making them," the PM added.
