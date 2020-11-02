JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

MeToo: Court to hear Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani on Nov 10
Business Standard

In pictures: Himachal's Keylong area receives 8 inches of snowfall

Keylong and its nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh's remote Lahaul-Spiti district experienced snowfall on Monday, bringing smiles on the faces of the locals, who largely grow potatoes

Topics
Himachal Pradesh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Zing Zing Bar and Baralacha Pass in Lahaul Spiti receive snowfall

Zing Zing Bar and Baralacha Pass in Lahaul Spiti receive snowfall
1 / 10
 

 

Locals walk along a snow-laden street in Lahaul-Spiti district's Keylong during snowfall

Locals walk along a snow-laden street in Lahaul-Spiti district's Keylong during snowfall
2 / 10
 

 

Sissu area in Lahaul and Spiti district receives snowfall on Monday

Sissu area in Lahaul and Spiti district receives snowfall on Monday
3 / 10
 

 

Keylong was the coldest place in the state, with a temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius

Keylong was the coldest place in the state, with a temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius
4 / 10
 

 

A truck got stuck on the snow-covered road as Sissu area in Lahaul and Spiti district

A truck got stuck on the snow-covered road as Sissu area in Lahaul and Spiti district
5 / 10
 

 

A car covered with fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti district

A car covered with fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti district
6 / 10
 

 

Keylong area receives 8 inches of snowfall

Keylong area receives 8 inches of snowfall
7 / 10
 

 

Vehicles stopped on the road as Sissu area receives snowfall on Monday

Vehicles stopped on the road as Sissu area receives snowfall on Monday
8 / 10
 

 

A view of a snow-covered hill in Lahaul-Spiti after it received fresh snowfall

A view of a snow-covered hill in Lahaul-Spiti after it received fresh snowfall
9 / 10
 

 

The weatherman said the weather will be dry in the region this week

The weatherman said the weather will be dry in the region this week
10 / 10
 

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 02 2020. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.