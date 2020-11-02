In pictures: Himachal's Keylong area receives 8 inches of snowfall

Zing Zing Bar and Baralacha Pass in Lahaul Spiti receive snowfall
Locals walk along a snow-laden street in Lahaul-Spiti district's Keylong during snowfall
Sissu area in Lahaul and Spiti district receives snowfall on Monday
Keylong was the coldest place in the state, with a temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius
A truck got stuck on the snow-covered road as Sissu area in Lahaul and Spiti district
A car covered with fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti district
Keylong area receives 8 inches of snowfall
Vehicles stopped on the road as Sissu area receives snowfall on Monday
A view of a snow-covered hill in Lahaul-Spiti after it received fresh snowfall
The weatherman said the weather will be dry in the region this week
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU