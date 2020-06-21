In pictures: India celebrates International Yoga Day amid coronavirus scare

Yoga breathing exercise builds immunity amid coronavirus: PM Modi
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and Buddhist monks practice yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh on International Yoga Day
People perform yoga at a garden in Kalaburagi, Karnataka
Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performs yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar
ITBP personnel practicing Yoga near Khardung La, Ladakh at 18,000 feet
President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga on International Yoga Day
ITBP personnel, deployed at India-China border, perform yoga at an altitude of 14000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs yoga at his residence in Delhi
Himveers of ITBP practicing Yoga at 18,800 feet in Sikkim Himalayas on International yoga day 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU