In pictures: India celebrates International Yoga Day amid coronavirus scare

The theme for International Yoga Day 2020 is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family."

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Yoga breathing exercise builds immunity amid coronavirus: PM Modi

1 / 10
 

 

Yoga boosts immunity and the world has realised its health value in the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurating nationwide events to celebrate the traditional exercise system.

"Covid-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system, which gets strengthened by pranayama,” said Modi in a televised speech, referring to the disease caused in the coronavirus outbreak. Pranayama is a breathing exercise.


"Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate; it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent,” he said on International Yoga Day.

 

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and Buddhist monks practice yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh on International Yoga Day

2 / 10
 

 

People perform yoga at a garden in Kalaburagi, Karnataka

3 / 10
 

 

Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performs yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar

4 / 10
 

 

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar

5 / 10
 

 

ITBP personnel practicing Yoga near Khardung La, Ladakh at 18,000 feet

6 / 10
 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga on International Yoga Day

7 / 10
 

 

ITBP personnel, deployed at India-China border, perform yoga at an altitude of 14000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath

8 / 10
 

 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs yoga at his residence in Delhi

9 / 10
 

 

Himveers of ITBP practicing Yoga at 18,800 feet in Sikkim Himalayas on International yoga day 2020

10 / 10
 

 


First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 12:26 IST

