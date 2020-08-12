In pictures: Janmashtami celebrations across the country

Mathura

1 / 12 Priest performs 'aarti' to Radha Krishna at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple, in Mathura

Kolkata

2 / 12 A child dressed as Lord Krishna on the Krishna Janmashtami, in Kolkata

Ahmedabad

3 / 12 Saints of Hare Krishna Temple pour Milk over the idol of Lord Krishna on the occasion of the festival of Janmashtami, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

New Delhi

4 / 12 An illuminated view of ISKCON Temple on ocassion of Shree Krishna in New Delhi

Bikaner

5 / 12 A mother dressing her child as Lord Krishna, in Bikaner

Varanasi

6 / 12 People purchasing decorative goods and idol of Lord Krishna on the eve of festival, in Varanasi

Hyderabad

7 / 12 Hindu Devotees offering a prayer from outside the International Society for Krishna Consciousness Sri Radha Madanmohan Mandir, in Hyderabad

Patna

8 / 12 A child dressed like Lord Krishna at the Bhikham Das Thakurbari mandir, in Patna

Lucknow

9 / 12 Preparation for celebration and puja at Lord Krishna Temple underway on the eve of Krishna festival, at Reserve Police Line, in Lucknow

Bengaluru

10 / 12 Priests perform 'abhishek' of Krishna-Radha idols during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

Chennai

11 / 12 Women wave the hammock to offer prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Chennai

Bhopal