JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UP CM visits BRD Medical College, plans new 300-bed Covid facility
Business Standard

In pictures: Janmashtami celebrations across the country

Janmashtami this year was celebrated in Mathura with all the rituals, but the devotees were not be allowed to enter the temple due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Topics
Janmashtami | Mathura

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mathura

Mathura
1 / 12
Priest performs 'aarti' to Radha Krishna at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple, in Mathura

 

Kolkata

Kolkata
2 / 12
A child dressed as Lord Krishna on the Krishna Janmashtami, in Kolkata

 

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad
3 / 12
Saints of Hare Krishna Temple pour Milk over the idol of Lord Krishna on the occasion of the festival of Janmashtami, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

 

New Delhi

New Delhi
4 / 12
An illuminated view of ISKCON Temple on ocassion of Shree Krishna Janmashtami in New Delhi

 

Bikaner

Bikaner
5 / 12
A mother dressing her child as Lord Krishna, in Bikaner

 

Varanasi

Varanasi
6 / 12
People purchasing decorative goods and idol of Lord Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival, in Varanasi

 

Hyderabad

Hyderabad
7 / 12
Hindu Devotees offering a prayer from outside the International Society for Krishna Consciousness Sri Radha Madanmohan Mandir, in Hyderabad

 

Patna

Patna
8 / 12
A child dressed like Lord Krishna at the Bhikham Das Thakurbari mandir, in Patna

 

Lucknow

Lucknow
9 / 12
Preparation for celebration and puja at Lord Krishna Temple underway on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami festival, at Reserve Police Line, in Lucknow

 

Bengaluru

Bengaluru
10 / 12
Priests perform 'abhishek' of Krishna-Radha idols during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

 

Chennai

Chennai
11 / 12
Women wave the hammock to offer prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Chennai

 

Bhopal

Bhopal
12 / 12
A girl holds an idol of Lord Krishna ahead of the Janmashtami festival, in Bhopal

 


First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 18:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU