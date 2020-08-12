In pictures: Janmashtami celebrations across the country

Mathura
Priest performs 'aarti' to Radha Krishna at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple, in Mathura
Kolkata
A child dressed as Lord Krishna on the Krishna Janmashtami, in Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Saints of Hare Krishna Temple pour Milk over the idol of Lord Krishna on the occasion of the festival of Janmashtami, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday
New Delhi
An illuminated view of ISKCON Temple on ocassion of Shree Krishna Janmashtami
in New Delhi
Bikaner
A mother dressing her child as Lord Krishna, in Bikaner
Varanasi
People purchasing decorative goods and idol of Lord Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami
festival, in Varanasi
Hyderabad
Hindu Devotees offering a prayer from outside the International Society for Krishna Consciousness Sri Radha Madanmohan Mandir, in Hyderabad
Patna
A child dressed like Lord Krishna at the Bhikham Das Thakurbari mandir, in Patna
Lucknow
Preparation for celebration and puja at Lord Krishna Temple underway on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami
festival, at Reserve Police Line, in Lucknow
Bengaluru
Priests perform 'abhishek' of Krishna-Radha idols during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON temple in Bengaluru
Chennai
Women wave the hammock to offer prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Chennai
Bhopal
A girl holds an idol of Lord Krishna ahead of the Janmashtami festival, in Bhopal
