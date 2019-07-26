In pictures: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated across nation

The Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas

As India observes the 20th anniversary of the War, PM Narendra Modi shares pictures of his 'unforgettable' 1999 visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled his visit to in 1999 during the India-Pakistan war, and described as "unforgettable" his interactions with the soldiers. On the 20th anniversary of the conflict, Modi tweeted, "During the in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my party in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable."





PM Narendra Modi showing solidarity with the brave soldiers

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at the War Memorial in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the whole country pays tributes to the fallen soldiers, whose courage and sacrifice were inspirational. "On the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory day, I bow to the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army," Singh tweeted.





Navy personnel pay homage at War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Diwas

Tri-services personnel pay homage at National War Memorial to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army jawans and officers raise patriotic slogans after paying tribute at War Memorial (Balidan Stambh) in Jammu

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.





Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy pays tributes at the War Memorial in Puducherry

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb pays tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Agartala