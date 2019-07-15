In pictures: Launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 put off

Second moon mission postponed due to technical glitch
The launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, was postponed after a technical glitch was observed in the launch vehicle system early morning on Monday.
Countdown stopped at 56 minutes, 24 seconds before the launch
Less than an hour before the scheduled lift-off, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) informed of the launch being put off due to the snag. The new schedule will be announced later. The launch was scheduled to have taken place at 2.51 am from the second launchpad at Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). The countdown to the launch was put on hold at 56 minutes and 24 seconds.
The glitch was observed in the launch vehicle system early morning Monday
The technical snag was noticed when the cryogenic fuel was being loaded. The vehicle would need to be approached to assess the problem. The fuel loaded in the rocket would first have to be emptied, and then the rocket would have to be studied for further investigation. According to an Isro source, the whole process would take at least 10 days. The new schedule would likely be disclosed only after that.
What are the scientific objectives of Chandrayaan 2?
4th country ever to soft land on the lunar surface
Why explore the Lunar South Pole? The lunar South Pole is especially interesting because of the lunar surface area here that remains in shadow is much larger than that at the North Pole.
1st Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology- an orbiter, a lander and a rover
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU