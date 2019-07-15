JUST IN
Business Standard

In pictures: Launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 put off

India will be the fourth nation apart from US, the former USSR and China to reach the moon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Second moon mission postponed due to technical glitch

1 / 6
 

The launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, was postponed after a technical glitch was observed in the launch vehicle system early morning on Monday.

 

Countdown stopped at 56 minutes, 24 seconds before the launch

2 / 6
Media centre in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

Less than an hour before the scheduled lift-off, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) informed of the launch being put off due to the snag. The new schedule will be announced later. The launch was scheduled to have taken place at 2.51 am from the second launchpad at Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). The countdown to the launch was put on hold at 56 minutes and 24 seconds.


 

The glitch was observed in the launch vehicle system early morning Monday

3 / 6
A view of GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle on its way to the Second Launch Pad

The technical snag was noticed when the cryogenic fuel was being loaded. The vehicle would need to be approached to assess the problem. The fuel loaded in the rocket would first have to be emptied, and then the rocket would have to be studied for further investigation. According to an Isro source, the whole process would take at least 10 days. The new schedule would likely be disclosed only after that.
 

What are the scientific objectives of Chandrayaan 2?

4 / 6
Pragyan Rover on the ramp of the Vikram Lander

 

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-2 is to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface and operate a robotic rover on the surface. Scientific goals include studies of lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, the lunar exosphere, and signatures of hydroxyl and water ice. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon.

 

4th country ever to soft land on the lunar surface

5 / 6
Transportation of partially integrated GSLV MkIII M1 vehicle on Mobile launch pedestal

Why explore the Lunar South Pole? The lunar South Pole is especially interesting because of the lunar surface area here that remains in shadow is much larger than that at the North Pole.

 

1st Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology- an orbiter, a lander and a rover

6 / 6
Isro personnel working on the orbiter vehicle of Chandrayaan-2

 

The Orbiter will observe the lunar surface and relay communication between Earth and Chandrayaan 2's Lander — Vikram.
Vikram Lander is designed to execute India's first soft landing on the lunar surface.
Pragyan Rover is a 6-wheeled, AI-powered vehicle named Pragyan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit.

 


First Published: Mon, July 15 2019. 20:11 IST

