In pictures: Mahatma Gandhi remembered on his 71th death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered floral tributes to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi, on his 71st death anniversary at Rajghat

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary, also observed as Martyrs' Day

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Father of Nation

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary

Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Tri-Services bands pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:34 IST

