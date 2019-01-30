In pictures: Mahatma Gandhi remembered on his 71th death anniversary

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary, also observed as Martyrs' Day
President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Father of Nation
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary
Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Tri-Services bands pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
