Andrea Ghez, was born in 1965 in the City of New York, USA. She is a professor at University of California, Los Angeles, USA. Now scientists know that all galaxies have supermassive black holes.“We have no idea what’s inside the and that’s what makes these things such exotic objects,’’ Ghez said, speaking to reporters by phone shortly after the announcement. “That’s part of the intrigue that we still don’t know. It pushes our understanding of the physical world.” In 2019, scientists got the first optical image of a black hole, and Ghez, who was not involved, praised the discovery.“Today we accept these objects are critical to the building blocks of the universe,” she said.

Goran K. Hansson, the academy’s secretary-general, said German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez will receive the second half of the prize “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.” Reinhard Genzel was born in 1952 in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. He is Director at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Garching, Germany and a professor at University of California, Berkeley, USA. Penrose’s detailed his studies in 1965, but it wasn't until the 1990s that Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez, each leading a group of astronomers, trained their sights on the dust-covered center of our Milky Way galaxy, a region called Sagittarius A(asterisk), where something strange was going on. They both found that there was “an extremely heavy, invisible object that pulls on the jumble of stars, causing them to rush around at dizzying speeds.” It was a Not just an ordinary black hole, but a supermassive black hole, 4 million times the mass of our sun.

Three physicists won this year’s in physics on Tuesday for discoveries related are the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that Briton Roger Penrose will receive half of this year’s prize “for the discovery that formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.” Roger Penrose was born in 1931 in Colchester, UK. He is a professor at University of Oxford. Penrose proved with mathematics that the formation of was possible, based heavily on Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. “Einstein did not himself believe that black holes really exist, these super-heavyweight monsters that capture everything that enters them,” it said. “Nothing can escape, not even light.”

