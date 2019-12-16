JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Violent protests against citizenship law 'deeply distressing': Modi
Business Standard

In pictures: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across nation

Authorities in several Indian states are bracing for protests against a new law that grants Indian citizenship to undocumented migrants based on religion

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Students protest shirtless at the campus against Delhi Police's action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia yesterday, in New Delhi

Students protest shirtless at the campus against Delhi Police's action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia yesterday, in New Delhi
1 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Students leave from Jamia Millia Islamia as the university is closed till Jan. 5

Students leave from Jamia Millia Islamia as the university is closed till Jan. 5
2 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Policemen stand guard near Jamia Millia Islamia Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019

Policemen stand guard near Jamia Millia Islamia Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019
3 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors raise slogans during a rally in Bengaluru

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors raise slogans during a rally, in Bengaluru
4 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

A view of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the violent protests in Aligarh

A view of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the violent protests in Aligarh
5 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Protestors hold placards against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Ahmedabad

Protestors hold placards against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Ahmedabad
6 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Protestors set fire at Loharpur Railway station in Birbhum

Protestors of anti-Citizenship Act set fire at Loharpur Railway station, in Birbhum
7 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protest turned violent at Mathura Road in New Delhi

Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protest turned violent at Mathura Road, in New Delhi
8 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Policeman fires teargas shells at protestors at Mathura Road

Policeman fires teargas shells at protestors at Mathura Road
9 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Protestors gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against Citizenship Amendment Act at AEI playground in Guwahati

Protestors gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against Citizenship Amendment Act, at AEI playground in Guwahati
10 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

A DTC bus set on fire by protestors at Mathura Road in New Delhi

A DTC bus set on fire by anti-Citizenship Act protestors at Mathura Road, in New Delhi
11 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Assamese protestors in a rally at AEI playground in Guwahati

Assamese protestors in a rally at AEI playground in Guwahati
12 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Muslim community members protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad

Muslim community members protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad
13 / 16
Photo: PTI


 

A DTC bus set on fire following protests near Mathura Road in New Delhi

A DTC bus set on fire following protests near Mathura Road, in New Delhi
14 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University at PHQ in New Delhi

Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University at PHQ in New Delhi
15 / 16
Photo: PTI

 

Local community members take part in a protest rally in Jorhat, Assam

Local community members take part in a protest rally in Jorhat, Assam
16 / 16
Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU