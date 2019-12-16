In pictures: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across nation

Students protest shirtless at the campus against Delhi Police's action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia yesterday, in New Delhi
Students leave from Jamia Millia Islamia as the university is closed till Jan. 5
Policemen stand guard near Jamia Millia Islamia Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019
Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors raise slogans during a rally in Bengaluru
A view of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the violent protests in Aligarh
Protestors hold placards against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Ahmedabad
Protestors set fire at Loharpur Railway station in Birbhum
Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protest turned violent at Mathura Road in New Delhi
Policeman fires teargas shells at protestors at Mathura Road
Protestors gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against Citizenship Amendment Act at AEI playground in Guwahati
A DTC bus set on fire by protestors at Mathura Road in New Delhi
Assamese protestors in a rally at AEI playground in Guwahati
Muslim community members protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad
A DTC bus set on fire following protests near Mathura Road in New Delhi
Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University at PHQ in New Delhi
Local community members take part in a protest rally in Jorhat, Assam
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU