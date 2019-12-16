In pictures: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across nation

Students protest shirtless at the campus against Delhi Police's action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia yesterday, in New Delhi

1 / 16 Photo: PTI

Students leave from Jamia Millia Islamia as the university is closed till Jan. 5

2 / 16 Photo: PTI

Policemen stand guard near Jamia Millia Islamia Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019

3 / 16 Photo: PTI

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors raise slogans during a rally in Bengaluru

4 / 16 Photo: PTI

A view of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the violent protests in Aligarh

5 / 16 Photo: PTI

Protestors hold placards against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Ahmedabad

6 / 16 Photo: PTI

Protestors set fire at Loharpur Railway station in Birbhum

7 / 16 Photo: PTI

Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protest turned violent at Mathura Road in New Delhi

8 / 16 Photo: PTI

Policeman fires teargas shells at protestors at Mathura Road

9 / 16 Photo: PTI

Protestors gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against Citizenship Amendment Act at AEI playground in Guwahati

10 / 16 Photo: PTI

A DTC bus set on fire by protestors at Mathura Road in New Delhi

11 / 16 Photo: PTI

Assamese protestors in a rally at AEI playground in Guwahati

12 / 16 Photo: PTI

Muslim community members protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad

13 / 16 Photo: PTI





A DTC bus set on fire following protests near Mathura Road in New Delhi

14 / 16 Photo: PTI

Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University at PHQ in New Delhi

15 / 16 Photo: PTI

Local community members take part in a protest rally in Jorhat, Assam