Anti-Citizenship Act protest: 21 arrested in connection with clash at AMU

Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the students-police clash at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the protest against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested 21 persons in the matter. Named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and others unidentified. The process of hostel vacation is on and 25-30 per cent of them have been vacated, rest expected to be vacated by evening," SSP (Aligarh) Akash Kulhary told PTI over phone.

Internet services in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Meerut stand suspended, a day after protests broke out in certain parts of the state, including at AMU, against the amended citizenship law, DGP O P Singh said.

Hundreds of AMU students had protested against the legislation and clashed with police at a campus gate on Sunday, following which the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till January 5.

Officials said at least 60 students were injured in the clashes.

The AMU campus has been sealed and heavy patrolling is underway, university officials said on Monday.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside.

The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Jamia Millia Islamia students in Delhi against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them.

The situation is normal in the campus, the SSP added.