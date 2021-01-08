JUST IN
UK approves Moderna vaccine for use, intensifying coronavirus fight
Business Standard

In pictures: Second phase nationwide dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine

The second nationwide mock drill on the Covid-19 vaccination was held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chennai

Chennai
1 / 8
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Chennai to oversee the dry run drill for Covid-19 vaccination

 

Mohali

Mohali
2 / 8
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu reviewing the Covid-19 vaccine dry run at Mohali

 

Champaran

Champaran
3 / 8
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in Nautan, West Champaran

 

Bihar

Bihar
4 / 8
Dry run for Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar

 

Gujarat

Gujarat
5 / 8
Covid key behaviours followed at dry run sites of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat

 

Jabalpur

Jabalpur
6 / 8
A health worker arranges ice bags during a dry run for the vaccination, at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur

 

Kolkata

Kolkata
7 / 8
Dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination conducted at a government hospital in Kolkata

 

Ranchi

Ranchi
8 / 8
Health workers conduct a dry run for the vaccination on a lady police constable at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi

 


First Published: Fri, January 08 2021. 18:54 IST

