In pictures: Mumbai gets highest downpour of season on Wednesday

Mumbai gets highest downpour of season in 12 hours on Wednesday

A signboard on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building breaks due to strong wind and heavy rain in Mumbai

The city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs

Several roads were blocked and closed for traffic after trees collapsed due to high-velocity winds

Bus stop is fallen due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, in Mumbai

Mumbai also received the highest-ever wind speed on Wednesday

Firefighters and volunteers help to clear landslide debris and fallen trees from the road due to heavy rainfall

BMC has opened temporary shelters for stranded passengers and others at its schools

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rain

A Child plays on a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Mumbai