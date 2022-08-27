JUST IN
Business Standard

Inclusive roads: New batch of women cab drivers starts training in Delhi

In all, 450 women have registered so far for driving lessons

Topics
New Delhi | Cab driver | Indian women

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Women cab drivers
The women will be trained for 29 hours: 8 hours for theory and 4 with simulators

“The desire to get a job is greater than the fear of working at night,” says 22-year-old Kajol Satyaprakash, one of the youngest trainees enrolled at the Institute of Driving and Training Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. She is part of the Delhi government’s scheme that aims to train 1,000 women as cab drivers within a year.

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 06:15 IST

