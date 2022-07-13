Gehlot asks Centre to make Covid booster dose free for 18-45 age group

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
Rajasthan allows proposal to do away with job interviews for most services
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Committed to ending crimes against children: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
-
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to people aged 18-45 years.
Corona infection cases have increased across the country in the last few days. Experts believe that one of the reasons for this is the decrease in immunity of the vaccine over time and not getting the precaution (booster) dose on time," he tweeted.
Noting that the central government provides free of cost precautionary dose to people above 60 years of age, Gehlot said the same benefit should be extended to the 18-45 age group in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU