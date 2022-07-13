Gehlot asks Centre to make Covid booster dose free for 18-45 age group

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to people aged 18-45 years.

Corona infection cases have increased across the country in the last few days. Experts believe that one of the reasons for this is the decrease in immunity of the vaccine over time and not getting the precaution (booster) dose on time," he tweeted.

Noting that the central government provides free of cost precautionary dose to people above 60 years of age, Gehlot said the same benefit should be extended to the 18-45 age group in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 12:38 IST

