Independence Day: Preparations afoot for flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort

Preparations were underway for the national flag hoisting ceremony on Sunday at Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.
Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished extended greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and said 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen.
"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.
The Nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence from the foreign rule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.
Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
