Entire country proud of Indian Olympics contingent: President Kovind

President on Saturday said India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding and the entire country is proud of the contingent.

Kovind has hosted a 'high tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre here for the Indian contingent that participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

While interacting with the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the President said the entire country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

This team has won the highest number of medals in the history of our participation in Olympics so far, Kovind said.

Their achievements have inspired the youth to take part in sports, he said, adding that a positive attitude towards sports has also been created among the parents.

The President said India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding not only in terms of achievements but also in terms of potential.

"Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting career. The spirit and skill with which all of them have performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come," he said.

The President congratulated the entire Indian contingent for their excellent efforts, the statement said.

He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations, it said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also attended the function.

