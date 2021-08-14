J-K among country's one of best in education infrastructure: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor on Saturday said the union territory is among one of the best in the country in terms of infrastructure and the government is bringing reforms for the transformation of the ecosystem by bridging the gaps and opening up new opportunities for the younger generation.

Sinha made these remarks after laying the foundation stone for the extension of girls hostel and inaugurating an state-of-the-art gymnasium at the Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar here.

During his visit, the Lt Governor also took a brief review of the ongoing programmes of the NIT Srinagar in the field of technological advancements and research.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor recounted various measures taken by the government for the development of the educational sector in the UT.

"J-K is among the best in the country in terms of infrastructure. We are bringing reforms for the transformation of the education ecosystem by bridging the gaps and opening up new opportunities for the younger generation to take up innovative challenges and be the change-maker," he said.

He said after the Covid pandemic, the whole world has changed.

"I believe that opportunities have also taken a dynamic shift. With new policies specially envisaged for empowering the youth & giving special impetus to the industrial growth, the government is creating an enabling," he added.

The Lt Governor called upon the young innovators to focus on new inventions that will bring transformation in the life of a common man.

"It is high time we came up with people-friendly innovation & creative solutions to address issues like ecological protection, exploring alternate source of fuel, and strong road material. It will complement the government's efforts to achieve development goals," he said.

Sinha asked the NIT administration and the faculty members to take requisite measures for promoting vibrant and entrepreneurial environment, besides strengthening institute-industry linkages to promote job creation and develop new start-up ventures for creating better prospects for our younger generation.

The additional block of Girls hostel having a total capacity of 120, is being constructed at a budgetary layout of Rs 13.22 crore out of Internal Resource Generation of the Institute.

The inaugurated gymnasium has been developed under Prime Minister Development Package at a cost of Rs 1.86 crore which includes a gymnasium for the girls, boys, and an outdoor gymnasium.

