India accidentally fired missile into Pakistan on March 9: Defence Ministry

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Biden will decide on sanctions on India: US official on Russian S-400 deal
New version of Akash missile successfully flight-tested in Odisha
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km
US delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine in October
-
The Defence Ministry on Friday said a technical malfunction in the course of a routine maintenance led to the accidental firing of a missile on March 9.
The ministry said the missile landed in an area of Pakistan and noted that the "incident is deeply regrettable".
The Pakistan military on Thursday said that a high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.
The Defence Ministry said the Government of India has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry into it.
"On March 9, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," it said in a statement.
"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU