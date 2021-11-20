India administers over 5.1 million Covid-19 vaccine jabs in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made Covid-19 vaccines
Centre provides over 959.6 million coronavirus vaccines to States, UTs
Study finds a new way of predicting the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines
Over 54.04 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
-
India administered 51,59,931 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.
With this, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 115.79 crore.
"As many as 1,15,79,69,274 vaccine doses of vaccines have been administrated as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,19,13,371 sessions," the statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.
Of the total, 1,03,82,038 health care workers received the first dose and 93,89,728 second vaccine doses; 1,83,75,620 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,62,86,345 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.
According to the health ministry, 44,03,91,026 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 18,67,51,559 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 18,01,84,542 people have received the first dose and 10,97,56,295 have received the second dose whereas 11,28,73,841 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,35,78,280 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.
Meanwhile, India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
Out of these, Kerala reported 5,754 new cases of the COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths.
Meanwhile, India's active caseload stands at 1,24,868 which now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.36 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU