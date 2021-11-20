New sub-lineage of Coronavirus' Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
-
A new sub-lineage of Covid-19 Delta variant has been found in Sri Lanka, medical experts said on Friday.
Chandima Jeewandara, Director in the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine, said that a new sub-lineage named B.1.617.2.104 has been found in the country, which is spreading in certain provinces.
"Sri Lanka now has another Delta sub-lineage. In addition to B.1.617.2.28 sub-lineage, another sub-lineage has been assigned as B.1.617.2.104" Jeewandara said in a Twitter message.
"Therefore, the Delta variants in Sri Lanka now have two unique sub-lineages that originated in Sri Lanka -- AY.28 and AY.104," the medical expert stated.
According to Jeewandara, there are three SARS-CoV-2 variants that originated in Sri Lanka.
"The first one was B.411, which is a lineage of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus," he said.
The medical expert also warned that the new variant is spreading in the North, North Central and Southern provinces. The samples are to be sent to Hong Kong to examine the transmissibility of the variant, he said.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Friday cautioned people, saying that having vaccinated 75 per cent of the population with both doses, and the booster shot being administered to those above 60 years of age, the rest is up to the public.
"The government has done everything it can to contain the Covid-19 epidemic," said the Minister, adding that there has to be some sacrifices from the side of the people too.
The island nation on Wednesday started to administer a booster vaccine with the Pfizer-BioNTech to those above 60 years and as of Friday, over 160,000 Sri Lankan elders received their third jab.
On Friday, Sri Lanka reported 745 new Covid cases and 14 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 14,086.
--IANS
sfl/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU