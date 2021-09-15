India administers over 6.1 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses in last 24 hrs

-
With the administration of 61,15,690 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.89 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, 75,89,12,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far through 76,68,216 sessions.
Of the total, 1,03,65,064 health care workers have received the first dose and 86,27,893 doses have been administered as the second dose to them.
As many as 1,83,39,480frontline workers were administered the first dose and 1,41,57,234 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to them.
" 30,62,20,932 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,70,46,927 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years," the ministry said.
Meanwhile, sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states and UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 80 consecutive days now.
India reported 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per official data released by the health ministry on Wednesday.
The active caseload is presently 3,51,087.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,10,829 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 54,60,55,796 cumulative tests.
