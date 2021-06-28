India always ready to give befitting reply if provoked: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
China admits four PLA soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash
India 'priest' of world peace, but can reply to aggression too: Rajnath
Rajnath reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with Covid-19 crisis
Rajnath congratulates IAF on response to developments in eastern Ladakh
Par panel on defence to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
-
India believes in resolving disputes through dialogue with neighbouring countries, but is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.
During his address to the officers and jawans of the Indian Army's 14 Corps at Karu Military Station in Ladakh, Singh stated that India is a peace-loving nation that never resorts to any kind of aggression, but at the same time, it is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked.
He reiterated the government's stand of resolving disputes through dialogue with neighbouring countries, but assured the country that the safety and security of the nation will not be compromised at any cost.
The Indian military has for long flagged the threat of a two-front war. With the disputed border with China, and Pakistan active at the same point of time, the Armed Forces are on high alert and preparedness.
The Defence Minister assured all possible support to the Armed Forces, reaffirming the vision of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of a strong military that is capable of dealing with every eventuality
The Defence Minister paid rich tributes to the brave jawans who laid down their lives in the service of the nation during the Galwan Valley incident in 2020, saying that the country will never forget their supreme sacrifice.
He lauded the exemplary courage displayed by the Indian Army during the incident and stated that the nation is proud of its Armed Forces.
He also commended the 14th Corps for their invaluable contribution during the 1965 Indo-Pak War as well as the 1999 Kargil war.
General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt. General Y.K. Joshi and General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps Lt. General P.G.K. Menon were among those present on the occasion.
--IANS
sk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU