India is 'incredibly important' partner to US in region and globally: WH

-
ALSO READ
US President Biden says jobs report bolsters case for government spending
Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops
Biden launches sweeping Covid-19 changes on first full day in White House
White House spokesman suspended for a week for 'threatening reporter'
White House denies pausing $100 mn military aid package to Ukraine
-
India is an "incredibly important" partner to the US in the region and globally, the White House has said, underlining that America is working with the country on wide-ranging issues like economic, strategic and security.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that the US took a range of steps to help India to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
India is an incredibly important partner to the United States in the region and globally. We work with India on a range of issues, as you well know -- economic, strategic, security, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.
The United States certainly took a range of steps, as India was at the early stages of dealing with a rise in the pandemic, to help provide a range of assistance, and we will continue to do that moving forward, Psaki said in response to a question.
In April and May, India struggled with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new cases. Hospitals were reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. In mid-May, new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections.
In May, President Joe Biden announced USD 100 million worth of COVID-19 assistance to India.
The US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than USD 1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India.
With a record-breaking fundraising, US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has shipped or en route nearly 120 ventilators and over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, a release said on June 3.
Also, India will be a significant recipient of the US vaccines after Biden announced details of his administration's decision to send 25 million COVID-19 shots to countries across the globe.
India has been included in both the identified categories - direct supply to neighbours and partner countries, and under the COVAX initiative.
On June 4, Vice President Kamala Harris personally made a call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the administration's decision to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU