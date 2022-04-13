India applauds heroic efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue ops: Modi

Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the country applauds the heroic efforts of all those involved in the over 40-hour-long rescue operation following the ropeway mishap in that concluded on Tuesday.

Three persons died while several others were injured after stranded cable cars hung midair near the Trikut Hills in Deoghar. The accident took place after the cable cars collided on Sunday, leading to a massive rescue operation that lasted till Tuesday.

Virtually interacting with the personnel involved in the rescue mission from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Prime Minister said, "For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many people of the country."

Modi also said that the country is proud that it has such a skilled force of the Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP and Police who always bring people out of every crisis situation.

While expressing sadness over the death of three persons, Modi said that they could not be saved despite the best efforts of the security personnel.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims," Modi said, as he wished speedy recovery to those injured.

At the virtual interaction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all agencies involved in the rescue operation worked in coordination to complete the mission with minimum harm.

