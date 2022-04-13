India applauds heroic efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue ops: Modi

-
ALSO READ
Former Air Chief Fali Homi Major commends rescue ops in Jharkhand's Deoghar
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
What is Operation Ganga?
NDRF's Twitter account hacked briefly; restored later, says report
TMS Ep119: Climate change, Madhabi Puri Buch, markets, Operation Ganga
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the country applauds the heroic efforts of all those involved in the over 40-hour-long rescue operation following the ropeway mishap in Jharkhand that concluded on Tuesday.
Three persons died while several others were injured after stranded cable cars hung midair near the Trikut Hills in Deoghar. The accident took place after the cable cars collided on Sunday, leading to a massive rescue operation that lasted till Tuesday.
Virtually interacting with the personnel involved in the rescue mission from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Prime Minister said, "For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many people of the country."
Modi also said that the country is proud that it has such a skilled force of the Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP and Jharkhand Police who always bring people out of every crisis situation.
While expressing sadness over the death of three persons, Modi said that they could not be saved despite the best efforts of the security personnel.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims," Modi said, as he wished speedy recovery to those injured.
At the virtual interaction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all agencies involved in the rescue operation worked in coordination to complete the mission with minimum harm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU