India calls off talks with Pak, says 'true face of PM Imran Khan revealed'

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the latest brutal killings of Indian security personnel in J&K and Pak's decision to glorify terrorism showed that it won't mend its ways

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj

India on Friday called off talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi set on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, saying Islamabad's "evil agenda" stood exposed.

In a strongly-worded statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the latest brutal killings of Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's decision to glorify terrorism showed that it won't mend its ways.

"Now, it is obvious that behind Pakistan's proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been revealed to the world," the statement said.

"Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless.

"In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York," the statement said.
First Published: Fri, September 21 2018. 17:50 IST

