India, China agree to maintain stability at LAC, avoid any new incidents

India and China agreed to resolve the outstanding issues related to disengagement at various friction points in Eastern during eleventh round of military-level talks.

The latest round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border point on April 9 and the talks lasted for about 13 hours.

The meeting was focused on how to take forward the disengagement process in the remaining friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern

The Indian military delegation was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, Commander of the 14 Corps based in Leh.

"The two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the LAC in Eastern and agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols," the government said on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for both sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations.

Both India and China agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas.

On February 20, Indian and Chinese military held the 10th round of military dialogue to deescalate tension at the LAC.

So far, the disengagement process at both banks of the Pangong Lake has taken place.

The confrontations began on the north bank of Pangong Lake as Chinese incursions increased in May last year.