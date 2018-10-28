India closely following recent political developments in Sri Lanka: MEA

India is closely following the political developments in where Maithripala appointed his predecessor as Prime Minister after ousting Ranil Wickremesinghe from the post, the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

"India is closely following the recent political developments in Sri Lanka," Ministry spokesman Raveeh Kumar said in response to queries from the media.

"As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected," Kumar said.

"We will continue to extend our developmental assistance to the friendly people of "

Rajapaksa was appointed as the nation's new Prime Minister by on Friday night, shocking "ousted" leader Wickremesinghe and his United Party (UNP).

The former has secured a majority in the island's 225-member Parliament and will continue to retain his job despite protests from the UNP, his party Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said in Colombo on Saturday.