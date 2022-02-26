India committed to tackle maritime challenges through collaboration: Bhat

-
: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat said here on Saturday that India was committed to tackle maritime challenges through a collaborative and regulation-based system to foster growth in coastal nations.
Addressing Naval officers from friendly nations after inaugurating the Multilateral Naval Exercises MILAN-2022 at the Eastern Naval Command here, Bhat noted that not only securing trade but also promoting development and mutual cooperation was the specific responsibility of coastal nations.
"Free trade, navigational independence and flying independence over international seasIndia always stands hand-in-hand with other nations through a collaborative and regulation-based system. Building a strong foundation for security of oceans is the need of the hour," the Union Minister said.
MILAN would help in strengthening mutual ties among maritime nations, he said.
Bhat said India was also committed to tackling the various maritime challenges and strengthening maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar noted that terrorism, arms smuggling, piracy, drug trafficking, illegal migration and natural disasters became the major challenges in the maritime domain that "affected all of us."
"To address these challenges, we need to work as onebuild inter-operability and enhance mutual cooperation," Admiral Hari Kumar said.
Observing that the path to future was paved with "friendships and common purpose", he said MILAN would further augment ties between India and other friendly nations and take them to the "next higher level".
The Union Minister of State for Defence released a First Cover on the occasion, depicting ships exercising in close quarter, signifying the essence of MILAN.
