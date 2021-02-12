India Coronavirus Dispatch: Active caseload dips below 140,000

IN NUMBERS: Active caseload under 140,000

As many as 9,309 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours nationwide, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,08,80,603, according to a report in the Scroll. The fresh cases are 28% lower than Thursday’s count. 87 deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 1,55,447, according to central health ministry data updated on Friday. The active caseload is at 1,35,926. The active caseload is under 140,000 for the first time since June last year. The national recovery rate has climbed to 97.32 per cent. About 7.5 million healthcare workers have been inoculated since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Read more here

Vardhan allays fears flagged by Chhattisgarh health minister about Covaxin

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made efforts to allay fears raised by his Chhattisgarh counterpart, T S Singh Deo, about Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 inoculant Covaxin, according to a report in the Scroll. Deo had requested Vardhan to halt the supply of the vaccine to Chhattisgarh due to "inhibition among the community" as the vaccine is yet to complete phase 3 trials. Deo also claimed the Covaxin vials did not carry expiry dates. Vardhan, in his response, said in a tweet, “in such unprecedented times, you should help address any vaccine hesitancy & do what’s in best interest of people, not further vested interests.” Read more here

Delhi: Front-line workers more enthusiastic about vaccination than health workers

A total of 15,807 recipients were administered Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi on Thursday, the highest so far, according to a report in The Hindu. The count includes both healthcare and front-line workers. Out of the total recipients, 12,933 (81.8%) were front-line workers. Front-line workers are showing more enthusiasm to get inoculated, according to a Delhi government official. Health workers include doctors, nurses, sanitation staff at healthcare facilities. Front-line workers include government employees, police, teachers and others. The vaccination of healthcare workers started in the city on January 16 and front-line workers from the first week of February, the report said. Read more here

SC refuses to entertain plea on fake Covid-19 vaccine

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition that sought a law to curb the sale of counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines and that of black marketing, a report in The Hindu said. Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde told petitioner-advocate Vishal Tiwari, “We are not the legislature. We cannot pass general directions. Please bring a concrete case.” Read more here

Wearing two masks can boost protection

Research carried out by US health officials have shown that the use of two masks is likely to significantly cut exposure to coronavirus, a report in ThePrint.in said, citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masking up in two particular ways can boost protection. The first way is to wear a cloth mask over a surgical mask. The second way is to wear a single surgical face mask, by knotting the ear loops and tucking the sides in order to prevent air from leaking out, the report said. Read more here