India Coronavirus Dispatch: Waiting time, Co-Win glitches hamper roll-out

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Authorities must be prepared for 'anti-vaxxers'
World Coronavirus Dispatch: How virus-laden aerosols flow inside a car
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Coronil only a supplement, says Ayush official
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Common symptoms for Covaxin and Covishield
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
-
IN NUMBERS: Over 17,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 17,407 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 11,156,923, according to a report in the Scroll. Maharashtra accounted for nearly 10,000 of those infections. The country saw 89 new deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 157,435, according to central health ministry data. The active caseload is at 173,413, while the total recoveries have surged to 10,826,075. As many as 16,616,048 people have been inoculated since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 994,452 received their shots on Wednesday. Read more here
New Delhi: Hundreds of beds earmarked for Covid going empty
Hospitals in New Delhi are still keeping hundreds of beds on standby to treat Covid-19 patients even though most are going empty, a report in ThePrint said. Of the 5,711 beds across all government and private hospitals in the city earmarked for Covid treatment, only 516 or 9 per cent were occupied as of March 2, the report said citing data from the Delhi Fights Corona app set up by the Delhi government. “We have so many patients, who can be benefitted from those beds, but we have to refer them elsewhere because of lack of space,” a doctor at RML hospital told ThePrint. Read more here
Mumbai-based drugmaker gets nod to test arthritis drug in Covid treatment
The central government's expert panel on drug approval has given its nod to Mumbai-based drugmaker Lupin to test its auto-immune drug called Etanercept in the treatment of Covid-19, a report in ThePrint said. The drugmaker has been given permission to carry out phase 2 clinical trials on Etanercept by the subject expert committee (SEC) which advises the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on applications seeking approvals for new drugs, vaccines, and clinical trials. Etanercept is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and some other inflammatory conditions. Read more here
First few days of vaccination programme see long wait times, Co-Win glitches
The first few days in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme saw long waiting times, people being turned away as the vaccines had not arrived in time at vaccination centres, and persistent glitches in the Co-Win platform, a report in Hindustan Times said. “The Co-Win platform can get very slow, which is why we turned away some appointments. I think it is not able to take the load. Most people prefer coming to the hospital directly for registration, which leads to overcrowding,” a staff member at a private Delhi hospital told the Hindustan Times. Read more here
Algorithm shows promise of creating a pan-influenza vaccine
A new computer algorithm could offer a path towards creating a pan-influenza vaccine and possibly a pan-coronavirus vaccine as well, a report in The Indian Express said citing a new research paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications. The algorithm called Epigraph has previously been used to predict therapeutic HIV vaccine candidates. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU