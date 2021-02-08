India coronavirus update: 11,831 new Covid-19 cases, 84 more die reported

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand coronavirus update: 209 new cases detected, active tally at 1,635
Jharkhand coronavirus update: 251 new cases, 3 fresh fatalities reported
Mizoram coronavirus update: 37 new cases detected, active count at 504
Iraq bans travel to 8 countries as coronavirus cases reach 586,503
Russia coronavirus update: Moscow toll from Covid-19 rises by 77 to 8,159
-
India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,38,194, with 11,831 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily death count fell below 100 for the fourth time this month, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll increased to 1,55,080 with 84 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,34,505, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.43per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.
There are 1,48,609 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises1.37 per cent of the infection count, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,19,00,614 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 7, with5,32,236of them being tested on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU