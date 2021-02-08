Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: No Covid cases reported in 32 districts

Thirty-two districts in have reported zero cases, according to the state health department.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state rose to 8,687 on Sunday with one more fatality, the lowest in the past months of the pandemic, while 113 fresh cases pushed the count to 6,01,385.

The only death reported on Sunday was from Bahraich while the state's active case count was 3,880.

Across the state, 670 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. This was six times more than the number of fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Lucknow reported 18 fresh cases while 406 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, which brought the number of active cases in Lucknow to 700.

Kanpur logged five fresh cases, Prayagraj eight, Ghaziabad nine, Gautam Buddha Nagar two, Meerut two and Varanasi nine.

"Lucknow has reported 81,549 cases till now, out of which 79,667 have recovered with a recovery rate of 97.69 per cent. In all, 1,182 deaths have been reported here," said Dr. Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors.

At present, Kasganj had zero active Covid cases. The district reported 1,957 cases and six deaths since the pandemic started. Hamirpur, Mahoba, Shravasti, Hathras, Kaushambi and Baghpat had only two active cases at present, according to the data from the health department.--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)