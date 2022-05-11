India coronavirus update: 2,897 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths reported

-
-
The country logged 2,897 COVID-19 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.
The daily case tally of the virus remained below the 3,000-mark for the second day.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India is at 0.74 per cent.
As per the Ministry, the active COVID cases in the country stand at 19,494, constituting 0.05 per cent of India's total positive cases.
In the last 24 hours, 2,986 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,66,935.
As many as 54 COVID deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 4,72,190 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tests in the country to over 84.19 crore (84,19,86,891).
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.67 crore (1,90,67,50,631) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. "This has been achieved through 2,37,57,172 sessions," the Ministry said.
