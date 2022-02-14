Puducherry Covid-19 update: 52 new coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours

-
The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 52 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Monday.
The four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- logged 52 new cases at the end of the examination of 874 samples taking the overall tally to 1,65,295, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.
The union territory had clocked 91 new cases on 91.
Meanwhile, one more patient - a 71-year old man hailing from Puducherry - succumbed to the infection pushing the death toll to 1,958.
The 52 new cases were spread over Puducherry (40), Karaikal (11), and Mahe (one). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not add any infections, he said.
The number of active cases stood at 1,029 with 41 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 988 in home quarantine.
The Health department Director said 319 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday and the overall recoveries rose to 1,62,308.
He said the Health Department has so far tested 21,93,262 samples and has found 18,37,668 out of them to be negative.
Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 5.95 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.19 per cent respectively.
The Department of Health has so far administered 15,56,347 doses which comprised 9,26,343 first doses, 6,18,910 second and 11,094 booster doses.
