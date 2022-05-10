Madhya Pradesh logs 30 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 200

The COVID-19 tally in reached 10,41,747 on Tuesday after the detection of 30 cases, while there was no addition to the toll, which stood at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 29 to touch 10,30,812, leaving the state with 200 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,471 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,53,839, he added.

A government release said 11,81,23,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 19,206 on Tuesday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,747, new cases 30, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,812, active cases 200, number of tests so far 2,91,53,839.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)