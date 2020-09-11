India coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases cross 4.5-mn mark; toll at 76,271

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to76,271 with a record96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday,according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The totalcoronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to35,42,663,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19casefatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent.

There are 9,43,480active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According tothe ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Thursday.

