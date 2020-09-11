Muzaffarnagar coronavirus update: 123 more test Covid-19 positive

As many as 123 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 1,026, officials said on Thursday.

The fresh cases include 18 inmates of the district jail, two policemen, they said.

According to DM Selvakumari J, the authorities received 260 sample results, of which 123 were positive.

She said 55 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,976 in the district.

