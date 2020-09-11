Muzaffarnagar coronavirus update: 123 more test Covid-19 positive

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
As many as 123 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 1,026, officials said on Thursday.
The fresh cases include 18 inmates of the district jail, two policemen, they said.
According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the authorities received 260 sample results, of which 123 were coronavirus positive.
She said 55 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,976 in the district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU