India crosses 1.85-bn Covid vaccination coverage milestone on Tuesday

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 1.85 billion vaccination coverage milestone on Tuesday after the inoculation of 13 lakh vaccination dosses in the last 24 hours, as per the provisional reports till 7 pm informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
A total of 99,04,28,218 doses of first dose and 83,60,22,063 second doses have been administered so far. In the age group of 12-14 years, 1,97,65,419 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adolescents.
In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,74,35,679 first doses of the vaccine have been administered while 3,88,57,154 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the youth. The age group of 18-44 years have been jabbed with 55,48,50,994 first dose of the vaccine and 46,80,79,123 second dose of the vaccine.
In the age group, 45-59 years the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,27,89,775 and the same for the second dose stands at 18,58,22,905 doses.
While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,67,68,887 first doses of the vaccine and 11,57,44,216 second doses of the vaccine, as many as 1,23,23,104 precaution doses have been administered.
Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload declined to 12,054 active cases today, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 795 new cases were reported with 1,280 recovered patients, cumulatively 4,24,96,369 recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 4,66,332 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, cumulatively around 791.5 million tests conducted so far, in the country.
There has been a decline in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 per cent whereas the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.17 per cent.
