India enters Guinness Book for waving over 78,000 national flags

-
ALSO READ
Amazon faces flak on social media for allegedly insulting Indian flag
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha, calls for end to war
AIADMK complains to President, PM about protests against Tami Nadu governor
Clean Ganga mission gets registered in Guinness Book of World Records
MHA issues advisory over strict compliance of Flag Code of India
-
India created history and marked its name in the Guinness Book of World records by waving the maximum number of the National Flag simultaneously on April 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present during the historical event.
On April 23, India entered the Guinness Book of World Records by waving 78,220 flags simultaneously at 'Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav' programme at Bhojpur, Bihar, said the Ministry of Culture. The attempt was witnessed by representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records and attendees were asked to wear bands for the physical identification.
"The most people waving flags was achieved by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Government of India (India), to celebrate Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Jagdishpur, Bhojpur, Bihar, India on April 23, 2022," reads Guinness World Records certificate.
As many as 78,220 people simultaneously waved the national flag in Bihar's Bhojpur district at Dalaur ground on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah thereby setting a new record and creating history.
Earlier, a world record was set by Pakistan about 18 years ago wherein 56,000 Pakistanis waved their national flag at an event in Lahore.
"Indian national flag was waved at Jagdishpur for a full five minutes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh thereby marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The flag was waved by people at the 'Vijayotsav program' held at Jagdishpur on April 23," Union Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai told ANI.
"At the program, as many as 78,220 people waved the national flag under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a new world record for waving national flags. Waving such huge numbers of flags at one place voluntarily by the people of Bihar is commendable. This figure was confirmed by an agency who looks after such world records," added Rai.
Veer Kunwar Singh fought his last battle near Jagdishpur on April 23, 1858, and defeated the East India Company in this battle. Kunwar Singh died in service for the nation after taking down the Union Jack flag from Jagdishpur Fort.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU