MHA issues advisory over strict compliance of Flag Code of India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent an advisory to all states and Union Territories to ensure the Flag made of paper waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

MHA has instructed strict compliance of the provisions of the of India in the advisory issued on Friday ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The advisory reads that the Indian Flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and hence should occupy a position of honour. There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the flag.

Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organizations /agencies of the Government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag.

As per the of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events. You are requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are used by the public and such paper Flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

Such Flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag, it reads.

All government offices have been requested to undertake mass awareness programme in this regard.

